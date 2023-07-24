5-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.5 million

A 2,992-square-foot house built in 2017 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 5954 Sunhawk Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 6, 2023. The $1,480,000 purchase price works out to $495 per square foot. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring five bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 10,454 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Lofty Perch Place in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,182-square-foot home was sold for $934,000, a price per square foot of $428. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 3,655-square-foot home on Sunhawk Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,568,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 3,139-square-foot home at 1598 Grayhawk Place in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $2,000,000, a price per square foot of $637. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.