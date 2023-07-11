5-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $951,000

A 2,340-square-foot house built in 1983 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2404 Kamloops Court in Santa Rosa was sold on June 23, 2023, for $951,000, or $406 per square foot. This two-story house provides a generous living space with its five bedrooms and three baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property encompasses a generous 9,147 square feet of land.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,470-square-foot home on Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,241-square-foot home was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,363-square-foot home at 3957 Holland Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $466. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.