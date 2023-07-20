5-bedroom home sells in Windsor for $1.3 million

A 3,243-square-foot house built in 1993 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1004 Elsbree Lane in Windsor was sold on June 27, 2023. The $1,300,000 purchase price works out to $401 per square foot. This two-story home offers a capacious living environment with its five bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 7,405 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,221-square-foot home at 9591 Kristine Way in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,935-square-foot home on Gertrude Drive in Windsor sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gertrude Drive in Windsor in April 2023 a 2,631-square-foot home was sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $338. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.