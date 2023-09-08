5-bedroom home sells in Windsor for $572,000

202 Fulton Place (Google Street View)

A house located at 202 Fulton Place in Windsor has new owners.

The 1,533-square-foot property, built in 1998, was sold on Aug. 15, 2023, for $572,000, or $373 per square foot. This single-story house provides a generous living space with its five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,567-square-foot home at 211 Grove Street in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $1,625,000, a price per square foot of $633. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Chiquita Lane in Windsor in June 2023 a 1,445-square-foot home was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,376-square-foot home on West Starburst Court in Windsor sold for $672,000, a price per square foot of $488. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

