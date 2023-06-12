6-bedroom home sells for $2.9 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 4850 Montecito Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 4,256-square-foot property, built in 1958, was sold on May 23, 2023, for $2,942,000, or $691 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.6-acre lot, which also has a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,966-square-foot home was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $437.

A 2,886-square-foot home at 1578 Manzanita Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,594,500, a price per square foot of $552.

In December 2022, a 1,772-square-foot home on Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.