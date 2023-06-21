Bodega Bay: what were the changes in real estate prices in the past 4 weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Bodega Bay in the past four weeks was $926, which is the highest in the county. That’s $445 more than the Sonoma County median.

After Bodega Bay, the most expensive community in Sonoma County is Sonoma, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $689.

The best deal can be found in Cazadero, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $352.

In the past four weeks, a 1,328-square-foot home on Swan Drive in Bodega Bay sold for $1,230,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Jun. 12.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.