Condominium in Healdsburg sells for $485,000

A condominium located at 426 North Street in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 725-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on July 28, 2023, for $485,000, or $669 per square foot. The layout of this apartment includes two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The lot of the property covers an area of 1 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.