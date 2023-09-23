Condominium in Petaluma sells for $495,000

The property located at 122 Park Place Drive in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 31, 2023 for $495,000, or $365 per square foot.

The condominium, built in 1987, has an interior space of 1,356 square feet. This apartment features three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the condo features a garage.

Other units have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,503-square-foot unit at 334 Park Place Drive in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $579,000, a price per square foot of $385. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 740-square-foot unit on Park Place Drive in Petaluma sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $541. The unit has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.