Condominium in Petaluma sells for $579,000

A 1,503-square-foot condominium built in 1989 has changed hands. The property located at 334 Park Place Drive in Petaluma was sold on April 18, 2023, for $579,000, or $385 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.