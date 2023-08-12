Condominium in Petaluma sells for $631,000

The property located at 160 Cherry Street in Petaluma was sold on July 26, 2023 for $631,000, or $681 per square foot. The condominium, built in 1976, has an interior space of 927 square feet. This condominium has two bedrooms and two baths. The property sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.