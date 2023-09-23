Condominium in Petaluma sells for $685,000

101 Marylyn Circle (Google Street View)

The property located at 101 Marylyn Circle in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 31, 2023. The $685,000 purchase price works out to $470 per square foot.

The condominium, built in 1981, has an interior space of 1,456 square feet. This condo features three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the condo includes a garage.

These nearby units have also recently been purchased:

On Marylyn Circle in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,559-square-foot unit was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $305. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,628-square-foot unit on Marylyn Circle in Petaluma sold for $620,500, a price per square foot of $381. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,412-square-foot unit at 1903 Marylyn Circle in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $605,000, a price per square foot of $428. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

