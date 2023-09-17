Condominium in Petaluma sells for $824,000

571 Jade Street (Google Street View)

A condominium located at 571 Jade Street in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,907-square-foot property, built in 2016, was sold on Aug. 31, 2023. The $824,000 purchase price works out to $432 per square foot. This condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the condo features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

These nearby units have also recently been sold:

On Jade Street in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,395-square-foot unit was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $367. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,989-square-foot unit on Jade Street in Petaluma sold for $882,500, a price per square foot of $444. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

