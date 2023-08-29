Condominium sells for $450,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 324 Los Alamos Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 11, 2023. The $450,000 purchase price works out to $445 per square foot. The condominium, built in 1975, has an interior space of 1,011 square feet. This condominium features two bedrooms and one bath. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features an attached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property's backyard also boasts a heated pool.

These nearby units have also recently been sold:

A 1,584-square-foot unit at 370 Los Alamos Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $420,000, a price per square foot of $265. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,044-square-foot unit on Los Alamos Road in Santa Rosa sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $402. The unit has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

