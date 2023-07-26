Condominium sells for $462,000 in Rohnert Park

A condominium located at 741 Lincoln Avenue in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 808-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on June 30, 2023. The $462,000 purchase price works out to $572 per square foot. The layout of this condo includes two bedrooms and one bath. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property occupies a lot of 1 square feet.

Additional units that have recently been sold close by include:

A 920-square-foot unit at 473 Lincoln Avenue in Cotati sold in June 2023 for $420,000, a price per square foot of $457. The unit has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 944-square-foot unit on East Cotati Avenue in Cotati sold for $394,500, a price per square foot of $418. The unit has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.