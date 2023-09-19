Condominium sells for $476,500 in Rohnert Park

The property located at 1239 Camino Corto in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 30, 2023 for $476,500, or $454 per square foot.

The condominium, built in 1981, has an interior space of 1,050 square feet. The layout of this condominium includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the condo features an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and protection.

Additional units that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Camino Colegio in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,007-square-foot unit was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $422. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 781-square-foot unit at 1313 Southwest Boulevard in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $300,000, a price per square foot of $384. The unit has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 1,149-square-foot unit on Copeland Creek Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $426. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.