Condominium sells for $560,000 in Santa Rosa

A 2,325-square-foot condominium built in 2003 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2794 Coleman Glen Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on May 30, 2023. The $560,000 purchase price works out to $241 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1,742-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.