Condominium sells for $575,000 in Geyserville

100 School House Lane (Google Street View)

The property located at 100 School House Lane in Geyserville was sold on April 26, 2024 for $575,000, or $384 per square foot.

The condominium, built in 2008, has an interior space of 1,496 square feet.

The layout of this condo includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.