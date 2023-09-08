Condominium sells for $580,000 in Healdsburg

A condominium located at 319 North Street in Healdsburg has new owners.

The 1,020-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on Aug. 18, 2023, for $580,000, or $569 per square foot. This condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system.

Additional units that have recently been sold close by include:

A 725-square-foot unit at 426 North Street in Healdsburg sold in July 2023 for $485,000, a price per square foot of $669. The unit has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 960-square-foot unit was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $750. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 960-square-foot unit on Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg sold for $859,000, a price per square foot of $895. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

