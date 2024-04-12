Condominium sells for $729,000 in Healdsburg

The property located at 200 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg was sold on March 22, 2024 for $729,000, or $763 per square foot.

The condominium, built in 1988, has an interior space of 955 square feet.

The layout of this condominium includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the condo comes with an attached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.