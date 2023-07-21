Condominium sells for $859,000 in Healdsburg

A condominium located at 214 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg has new owners. The 960-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on June 27, 2023. The $859,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The layout of this apartment includes two bedrooms and three baths. In addition, the condo features an attached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property is situated on a lot spanning 435 square feet.

