Condominium sells for $880,000 in Petaluma

A 2,395-square-foot condominium built in 2017 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 546 Jade Street in Petaluma was sold on May 1, 2023, for $880,000, or $367 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.