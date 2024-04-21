Condominium sells for $910,000 in Petaluma

109 F Street (Google Street View)

A condominium located at 109 F Street in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,855-square-foot property, built in 2008, was sold on April 2, 2024.

The $910,000 purchase price works out to $491 per square foot.

The layout of this apartment includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the condo features an attached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.