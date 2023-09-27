Condominium sells in Guerneville for $489,000

The property located at 14088 Sosna Way in Guerneville was sold on Sept. 7, 2023 for $489,000, or $396 per square foot.

The condominium, built in 1986, has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. This apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.