The property located at 204 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg was sold on March 14, 2023 for $720,000, or $750 per square foot. The condominium, built in 1988, has an interior space of 960 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 1,031-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.