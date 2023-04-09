Condominium sells in Petaluma for $570,000

A 1,320-square-foot condominium built in 1987 has changed hands. The property located at 88 Park Place Drive in Petaluma was sold on March 20, 2023, for $570,000, or $432 per square foot.|
REAL ESTATE NEWSWIRE
April 8, 2023, 5:45PM

A condominium located at 88 Park Place Drive in Petaluma has a new owner. The 1,320-square-foot property, built in 1987, was sold on March 20, 2023. The $570,000 purchase price works out to $432 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two baths. The unit sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.