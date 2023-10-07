Condominium sells in Petaluma for $785,000

559 Jade Street (Google Street View)

A spacious, recently built condominium located at 559 Jade Street in Petaluma has new owners.

The 2,058-square-foot property, built in 2016, was sold on Sept. 22, 2023, for $785,000, or $381 per square foot.

This condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

