Condominium sells in Rohnert Park for $450,000

A condominium located at 973 Santa Cruz Way in Rohnert Park has a new owner.

The 936-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on March 21, 2024.

The $450,000 purchase price works out to $481 per square foot.

This apartment has two bedrooms and one bath. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with an attached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

These nearby units have also recently changed hands:

A 1,069-square-foot unit at 1008 Civic Center Drive in Rohnert Park sold in October 2023 for $445,000, a price per square foot of $416. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Civic Center Drive in Rohnert Park in August 2023 a 1,069-square-foot unit was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $388. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2024, a 1,069-square-foot unit on Meadow Pines Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $412. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.