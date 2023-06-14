Condominium sells in Rohnert Park for $490,000

The property located at 1050 Copeland Creek Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on May 23, 2023 for $490,000, or $426 per square foot. The condominium, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,149 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

Additional units that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,149-square-foot unit at 1021 Copeland Creek Drive in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $445,000, a price per square foot of $387.

In February 2023, a 1,069-square-foot unit on Meadow Pines Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $398.

On Camino Corto in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,194-square-foot unit was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $373.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.