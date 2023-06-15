Condominium sells in Sebastopol for $632,500

A 1,170-square-foot condominium built in 1982 has changed hands. The property located at 8321 Valley View Court in Sebastopol was sold on May 24, 2023. The $632,500 purchase price works out to $541 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on an 871-square-foot lot.

