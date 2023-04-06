Condominium sells in Windsor for $585,000

A 1,183-square-foot condominium built in 2007 has changed hands. The property located at 174 Johnson Street in Windsor was sold on March 7, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price works out to $495 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

