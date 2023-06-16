Condominium sells in Windsor for $615,000

The property located at 11 Johnson Street in Windsor was sold on May 23, 2023. The $615,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The condominium, built in 2004, has an interior space of 1,969 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 2,178-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.