Condominium sells in Windsor for $690,000

454 Emily Rose Circle (Google Street View)

The property located at 454 Emily Rose Circle in Windsor was sold on April 9, 2024.

The $690,000 purchase price works out to $370 per square foot.

The condominium, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,867 square feet.

This condo features three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the condo features an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and protection. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,867 square feet.

These nearby units have also recently changed hands:

On Windsor Road in Windsor in June 2023 a 1,296-square-foot unit was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $374. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 2,340-square-foot unit on McClelland Drive in Windsor sold for $701,500, a price per square foot of $300. The unit has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,181-square-foot unit at 206 Johnson Street in Windsor sold in December 2023 for $609,000, a price per square foot of $516. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

