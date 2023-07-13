Condominium sells in Windsor for $694,500

A 1,954-square-foot condominium built in 2005 has changed hands. The property located at 416 Emily Rose Circle in Windsor was sold on June 23, 2023. The $694,500 purchase price works out to $355 per square foot. This condo has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the condo is equipped with an attached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot of the property covers an area of 1,954 square feet.

These nearby units have also recently changed hands:

A 1,183-square-foot unit at 174 Johnson Street in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $585,000, a price per square foot of $495. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,969-square-foot unit on Johnson Street in Windsor sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $312. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.