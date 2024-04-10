Cotati: what were the changes in real estate prices in the past 4 weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Cotati in the past four weeks was $469. That’s $14 less than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Kenwood, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $844.

The best deal can be found in Geyserville, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $323.

In the past four weeks, a 3,830-square-foot home on Logan Place in Cotati sold for $1,800,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Apr. 1.

