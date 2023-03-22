Detached house sells for $840,000 in Rohnert Park

A 2,416-square-foot house built in 1996 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 8034 Manchester Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on Feb. 27, 2023. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $348 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,897-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,341-square-foot home at 1510 Mallory Place in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $363.

On Magnolia Avenue in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,584-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $458.

In January 2023, a 1,894-square-foot home on Wildrose Way in Rohnert Park sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $401.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.