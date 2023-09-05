Duplex in Cloverdale sells for $715,000

A 2,416-square-foot two-unit house built in 1991 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 405 Butler Court in Cloverdale was sold on Aug. 15, 2023. The $715,000 purchase price works out to $296 per square foot. This single-story duplex features a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is a lone fireplace indoors. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

