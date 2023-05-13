Duplex in Healdsburg sells for $1.7 million

A spacious house located at 8 University Street in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 2,225-square-foot property, built in 1936, was sold on April 21, 2023, for $1,675,000, or $753 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 8,736-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.