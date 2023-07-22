Duplex in Petaluma sells for $900,000

A spacious house located at 738 Judith Court in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,148-square-foot property, built in 1994, was sold on June 28, 2023. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $419 per square foot. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring five bedrooms and five baths. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 5,662 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.