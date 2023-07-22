Duplex in Petaluma sells for $900,000

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring five bedrooms and five baths.|
A spacious house located at 738 Judith Court in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,148-square-foot property, built in 1994, was sold on June 28, 2023. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $419 per square foot. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring five bedrooms and five baths. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 5,662 square feet.

