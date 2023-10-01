Duplex in Petaluma sells for $950,000

730 Jefferson Street (Google Street View)

A 2,148-square-foot two-unit house built in 1994 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 730 Jefferson Street in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 15, 2023, for $950,000, or $442 per square foot. This two-story duplex features a total of five bedrooms and five baths. There is a lone fireplace indoors. Additionally, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

