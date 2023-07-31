Duplex in Santa Rosa sells for $1.5 million

The spacious historic property located at 625 McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on July 10, 2023. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $284 per square foot. The house, built in 1892, has an interior space of 5,282 square feet. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating. In addition, the house features a detached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 10,890 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.