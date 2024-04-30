Duplex in Santa Rosa sells for $1 million

4800 Westminster Place (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 4800 Westminster Place in Santa Rosa was sold on April 5, 2024 for $1,000,000, or $446 per square foot.

The two-unit house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 2,241 square feet.

This single-story duplex presents a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is a lone fireplace indoors. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property sits on a 10,018-square-foot lot.

