Duplex in Santa Rosa sells for $640,000

920 Stewart Street (Google Street View)

A 1,840-square-foot two-unit house built in 1965 has changed hands.

The property located at 920 Stewart Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 12, 2023, for $640,000, or $348 per square foot. This single-story duplex features a total of four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features just one fireplace. Additionally, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 5,282-square-foot home was sold for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,564-square-foot home on Beaver Street in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $371. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,200-square-foot home at 1594 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $721,500, a price per square foot of $328. The home has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

