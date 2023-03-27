Duplex in Santa Rosa sells for $640,000

A house located at 2701 Tan Oak Court in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,792-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on Feb. 27, 2023. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $357 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.