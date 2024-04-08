Duplex in Santa Rosa sells for $645,000

725 Milton Street (Google Street View)

A two-unit house located at 725 Milton Street in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,556-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on March 21, 2024.

The $645,000 purchase price works out to $415 per square foot.

This single-story duplex presents a total of four bedrooms and two baths. There is a lone fireplace indoors. In addition, the home comes with an attached four-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a lot of 6,969 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 940-square-foot home at 1311 Deturk Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $570,000, a price per square foot of $606. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pressley Street in Santa Rosa in December 2023 a 1,556-square-foot home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 1,641-square-foot home on Mill Street in Santa Rosa sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.