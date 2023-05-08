Duplex in Santa Rosa sells for $665,000

A 2,120-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1558 Herbert Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 13, 2023, for $665,000, or $314 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, four baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Naomi Place in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,470-square-foot home was sold for $801,000, a price per square foot of $324.

A 1,792-square-foot home at 2701 Tan Oak Court in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $357.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.