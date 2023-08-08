Duplex in Santa Rosa sells for $721,500

The spacious property located at 1594 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa was sold on July 21, 2023. The $721,500 purchase price works out to $328 per square foot. The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 2,200 square feet. This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating. Situated on a spacious 7,405-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In January 2023, a 2,564-square-foot home on Beaver Street in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $371. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,680-square-foot home at 1421 Slater Street in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $565,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.