Duplex in Santa Rosa sells for $750,000

1252 Martha Way (Google Street View)

A spacious two-unit house located at 1252 Martha Way in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,048-square-foot property, built in 1963, was sold on March 25, 2024.

The $750,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot.

This single-story duplex presents a total of six bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is one fireplace. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In January 2024, a 1,782-square-foot home on Lynn Court in Santa Rosa sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,725-square-foot home was sold for $727,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,173-square-foot home at 4036 Princeton Drive in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $910,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.