Duplex sells for $530,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,745-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The property located at 911 Coulter Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2023, for $530,000, or $304 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.