Duplex sells for $662,000 in Santa Rosa

1007 Humboldt Street (Google Street View)

A spacious historic two-unit house located at 1007 Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,535-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on April 18, 2024.

The $662,000 purchase price works out to $261 per square foot.

This three-story duplex presents a total of six bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is one fireplace. Additionally, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage. The property is set on a 8,712-square-foot lot, with a notable addition of a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,826-square-foot home at 754 Slater Street in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $900,000, a price per square foot of $318. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In November 2023, a 1,982-square-foot home on King Street in Santa Rosa sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On King Street in Santa Rosa in January 2024 a 1,825-square-foot home was sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $433. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.