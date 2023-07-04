Duplex sells for $665,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,772-square-foot house built in 1970 has changed hands. The property located at 1357 Beachwood Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 15, 2023. The $665,000 purchase price works out to $375 per square foot. This single-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,534 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.